One dead in two car collision on main road

One person died at the scene of a head-on collision on a Cowra main road on Monday.
A Holden Commodore station wagon and a Nissan Pathfinder SUV reportedly collided on Redfern Street in Cowra at about 2.50pm on Monday.
Emergency services were called.
The driver of the station wagon, a 77-year-old man, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, died at the scene.
The driver of the SUV, a 56-year-old man, was treated for head injuries and airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District established a crime scene with officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As inquiries continue police are urging anyone with CCTV, dashcam footage or information about the crash to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
