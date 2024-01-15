Mind Your Business | Summer pop-up brings a taste of New Orleans to city

A popular summer treat is back on the menu in Orange.
Jessica Hannan brought the flavours of New Orleans to Orange in 2022 when she opened Buku Nola Snoballs.
This year the snow cone business has returned to a pod in McNamara Street and Ms Hannan has brought all the most popular flavours back along with some new ones to try.
"We have a few more flavours, we've added things like chocolate syrup, some different toppings like whipped cream, evaporated milk which doesn't sound that great but it can make a flavour creamier," Ms Hannan said.
There are also a few different sizes and some different artwork.
"Other than that it's pretty much the same," she said.
The wide-range of flavours include sugar free, dairy free and gluten free options.
"We have sugar free, we have pina colada and watermelon that are stock standard on our menu but if someone came in and said, 'hey can we get this in sugar free?' we would just take a second and make it because we do keep our concentrates in the pods so we are able to do that," Ms Hannan said.
The Buku Nola Snoballs is based on similar businesses in her hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana.
"All the equipment, the syrups, the flavours, the artwork, everything comes from New Orleans so you get the same authentic experience and taste you'd get if you go there," she said.
The only exception is some artwork created by people in Orange who were inspired after coming to the business last year.
"I don't do the same thing over there," she said adding that she works in hospitality and catering.
In Orange the most popular flavour is blue raspberry and watermelon.
"Surprisingly, thank God, the wedding cake flavour is finally catching on now that I've explained that it's not an Australian wedding cake," she said.
Ms Hannan said wedding cake flavour is the most popular in New Orleans and said didn't know traditional wedding cakes in Australia were fruit cakes.
"Last year I couldn't figure out why no one was getting it here until I had a discussion with a few people and they were like, 'who would want a fruitcake snoball,' and I always lived in New Orleans and wedding cake, that is a flavour, you don't get anything else so I had no way of knowing," she said.
"I've recently done a post on my socials and a lot of people have been getting it so it's moving up the ranks."
Ms Hannan said she came to Orange after meeting her Australian partner.
She opened Buku Nola Snoballs on January 5 and has a lease for the pop-up shop location until the end of March.
"We will play it by ear how long we operate," Ms Hannan said.
The business is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 6pm.
However, this week the business will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday and Ms Hannan is urging people to check the businesses' social media site for opening days times.
"The best thing to do is check our socials because we are coming up to some events and we have to close during that time," she said.
A heavy diesel mechanic with 20 years of experience has launched his own mobile business.
Will Fraser and wife Rebecca have launched Fraser Field Mechanical in Orange after relocating from Mudgee about two years ago.
"I always worked for other companies and then me and my wife decided that we were going to go out and try it on our own," Mr Fraser said.
"It's been good, it's very busy, there's a lot of work around at the moment in the earth moving side of things.
"I work on all earth moving equipment so drills, loaders, excavators that sort of equipment."
By being mobile, Mr Fraser is able to work out of his ute and travel to the machines locations.
"We go out to the site and if something needs servicing I service them where ever they are," he said.
He said by being a small husband and wife operation they are able to keep overheads down to ensure competitive pricing.
Mr Fraser said his decision to become a heavy diesel mechanic was inspired by his upbringing.
"I come from a farming background, my father owned a property down in Cooma so I've always had an interest in farming stuff and it just grew from there," he said.
"I actually did my apprenticeship with Komatsu, the big earth moving company so I've had a lot of experience with Komatsu."
Mr Fraser's services include assistance with breakdowns, preventive maintenance or labour.
He specialises in earth moving equipment such as loaders, excavators, dozers and dump trucks, plant machinery such as crushers, wash plants and processing plants as well as small farm equipment including tractors and farm trucks
For more information call 0424 524 643.
