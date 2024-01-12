Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Why one Orange man gave up a Christmas break to 'help those less fortunate'

William Davis
By William Davis
January 13 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Queensland was hammered by storms over the holiday break, it didn't take long for one Orange man to up sticks and help out.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.