Why one Orange man gave up a Christmas break to 'help those less fortunate'

When Queensland was hammered by storms over the holiday break, it didn't take long for one Orange man to up sticks and help out.
SES worker Michael Ryan-Everett was already responding to hail damage in the Colour City when the Brisbane region was battered by some of the worst weather in recent memory on Christmas Day.
"I just enjoy ... helping people," he told the Central Western Daily this week.
"So when they asked for support in Queensland, I jumped at it."
On December 27 he drove north with three other emergency responders from the Central West, arriving on the Gold Coast the following day.
From there, they were deployed to Tamborine Mountain - one of the worst hit areas, where dozens of family homes were severely damaged and more than 8000 properties reportedly lost power.
"While we were up there, what we came across was pretty evident of tornado damage," he said.
"There were lots of trees down, power lines down, broken roofs, ... and just a lot of debris.
"Sheet metal had holes punched by tree branches and limbs and that sort of thing, so it was about making it watertight ... until builders and roofers could come in.
"From lunchtime Christmas until I got back from Queensland it was was go, go, go."
Mr Ryan-Everett has spent almost his entire life in Orange and joined the SES cadets while still at school.
He became a volunteer in 2020.
"I like to help people when they're having a bad day," Mr Ryan-Everett said.
"You know, it's something that I can do to help those less fortunate or those affected by storms and I've learned a lot of skills along the way."
Clean-up efforts in Queensland are continuing. The Australian Defence Force was deployed in early January to provide support.
