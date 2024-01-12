Pet detectives and police find missing Jewel after three-day investigation

PET detectives and police have successfully located a puppy three days after it was suspected to have been stolen on its journey to a new home
Police officers and Arthur and Co Pet Detectives had been working around the clock to help find a Toy Cavoodle puppy after she was reported missing, and believed to have been stolen, in Armidale on January 7.
Officers were called to the car park of the Armidale Jockey Club, on Barney Street, following reports eight-week-old Jewel had been stolen on her way from Brisbane to Sydney while the transport trailer was parked, and left unlocked overnight.
The transport company, Dogmovers Pet Transport, offered up a reward of $2000 for anyone with information about Jewel's whereabouts or the "emotional and shocking situation".
On Wednesday evening, the pet detectives announced Jewel had been found after a huge multi-agency investigation.
"Another pawfect pup is home safe and sound," Arthur and Co Pet Detectives wrote in an online statement.
ACM understands Jewel was handed over to the pet detectives, and the reward was claimed.
She was kept at a local vet overnight for observation after a microchip check confirmed it was the missing Jewel.
During the search for the eight-week-old puppy, Dogmovers wrote in an online statement it was "undeniable" the company was responsible for the loss of Jewel.
They said staff involved in transporting Jewel did not have the appropriate keys for the trailer before departing Brisbane.
The company clarified it was "not normal" for trailers to be left unlocked overnight while drivers took rest breaks.
"Mistakes were made, we should have done better and we will honour our responsibilities to those involved and strive to ensure this can never happen again," Dogmovers wrote.
A spokesperson for NSW Police told ACM no one had been charged in relation to the incident, but anyone with information about the incident, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area was urged to contact Armidale Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
