Concern for volunteer numbers and the thoughts on your mind | Letters

It was interesting to read that environmental sustainability speaker Jo Taranto is Orange's Australia Day ambassador. Her message, "As a country kid, I've got a vested interest in making sure there's a just transition for regional communities and I'm quite excited about what climate action can mean for regional communities" is particularly appropriate given that according to a study conducted by the Australian National University, the federal electorate of Calare is the fifth most at risk from runaway climate change should it not be contained. Let's hope local member Andrew Gee, whose National Party is anti-renewables, is in attendance to hear what Ms Taranto has to say.