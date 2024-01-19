Central Western Daily
Home/Comment

Concern for volunteer numbers and the thoughts on your mind | Letters

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
January 20 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Like many people in their 80's, I had to give up my volunteering in the Orange community last year, because of failing health. Your recent news item about declining volunteer numbers, was a wake-up call for those residents who could consider coming forward and putting something back into their community. ('Crying out' for workers; Central Western Daily; January 06.)

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.