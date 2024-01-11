Highway remains closed in both directions following crash: Update

Updated
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Mitchell Highway is currently closed in both directions between Pretty Plains Road and Millthorpe Road.
Live Traffic updated the status of the crash at 6.22pm, advising commuters to use an alternative route and/or delay their journey.
Emergency services, a helicopter and Transport for NSW are at the scene.
The status of the passengers is currently unknown.
More to come.
Earlier
People are trapped after a car crash at Shadforth on the Mitchell Highway on Thursday afternoon, January 11.
Emergency services, including the Toll helicopter, were called to the scene, between Pretty Plains Road and Millthorpe Road, at 4.26pm following reports of a crash.
The Mitchell Highway is closed in a westbound direction with drivers advised to use an alternative route.
Light vehicles can use Vittoria Road to Millthorpe and then Millthorpe Road to rejoin the Mitchell Highway in both directions.
Heavy vehicles can consider using Mid Western Highway from Bathurst to Blayney and then Millthorpe Road to rejoin the Mitchell Highway in both directions.
This article will be updated when more information becomes available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.