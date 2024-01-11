Central Western Daily
A colts revival be on the cards after huge competition restructure

Alexander Grant
January 11 2024 - 11:30am
CENTRAL West Rugby Union's decision to lift the colts age group from under 18s to 19s for the upcoming 2024 season has opened the door for Bathurst Bulldogs to make their return to the competition.

