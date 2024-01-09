All the smiling faces from Family Fun Day at the races

Race day four of the 2023-24 season at Towac Park took place on January 9 as Family Fun Day rolled into town.
The wet conditions held off as clear skies greeted the crowds for the eight races taking place.
The track was graded as heavy (eight) but it improved as the sun came out as the day progressed.
Elson Boy took out the Heat of the Rising Star (Pirtek Class 2 Handicap) with Bondadosa (2nd) and Merisi (3rd) also placing.
In the last race of the day, the Tamburlaine Wines Country Boosted 58 Handicap was won by Brogans Creek.
Check out some snaps of the crowd and the racing above.
Race 1 - Ideal Conditions Country Boosted Maiden
Race 2 - Inland Digital Bm58 Handicap
Race 3 - Pirtek Class 2 Handicap
Race 4 - Central West Power Construction Class 1
Race 5 - Mcsigns Orange Maiden Plate
Race 6 - On-trac Ag Class 1 Handicap
Race 7 - Kennards Hire Bm58 Handicap
Race 8 - Tamburlaine Wines Country Boosted Bm58
