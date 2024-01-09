Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

All the smiling faces from Family Fun Day at the races

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
January 9 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Race day four of the 2023-24 season at Towac Park took place on January 9 as Family Fun Day rolled into town.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.