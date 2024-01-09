See who had a great time getting messy with slime during the holidays

Children and families dove into a world of squishy, stretchy fun at a slime making workshop.
Participants rolled up their sleeves for the messy event at the Orange Ex-Services' Club Greenhouse of Orange on Tuesday, January 9.
AS well as getting their hands gooey, the families learnt the secrets to crafting their own slime.
The event was part of the club's Kidsfest School Holiday Activities, which started on Sunday, January 7 and will continue until Thursday, January 25.
Some of the other upcoming events include Chocolate Bingo on Wednesday and Make and Play Playdoh on Thursday.
