Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

New rodeo committee takes the reins to ensure a bucking good time

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated January 8 2024 - 3:07pm, first published 3:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Rockley Rodeo is back for another year, and this time, there's a new committee, new plans and new additions to the annual event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.