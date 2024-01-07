Tractor rolls, injured man airlifted to hospital after becoming trapped

A man has been airlifted to hospital after becoming trapped when a tractor rolled in the NSW Central West.
Emergency services were called to a property along Mutton Falls Road near Tarana at about 1.30pm on Sunday, January 7.
More than two hours was spent freeing the man in his 50s from the tractor and providing treatment at the scene.
He suffered injuries to his upper torso, legs and back.
A Toll helicopter was also called to the incident.
A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW was unable to comment on the extent of the injuries.
