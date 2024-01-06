Toddler dead after allegedly being hit by ute at Lake Burrendong

A one-year-old boy is dead after allegedly being struck by a vehicle at a holiday park at Lake Burrendong on Saturday morning.
NSW Police are investigating the incident after emergency services were called to the holiday park near Mumbil at 11am on January 6.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District arrived to find a one-year-old boy had allegedly been hit by a ute.
The child was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to the Children's Hospital at Westmead for further treatment.
The Central Western Daily understands the boy later died in hospital.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the incident has commenced. Inquiries are ongoing.
