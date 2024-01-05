Meet The Tuckman. A budding pro wrestler with plans to reach the WWE

The springboard cutter. That's the signature move of pro wrestler Tyran Tuckey, better known as The Tuckman.
"It basically involves me box jumping onto the top rope and then giving someone a cutter, which is what people would know as an RKO," Mr Tuckey said.
The 23-year-old is currently making a name for himself with Pro Wrestling Australia, with big plans to crack into the WWE in the United States.
"I was just a fan as a kid. I loved it growing up and just kept watching it throughout my teens," Mr Tuckey, from Dubbo, said.
"It was supposed to be just a hobby. Just something to do on the side while I was at university. Then once I started doing it, I fell in love with it. I thought 'yeah, this is pretty cool. I want to do this'."
Mr Tuckey said he was in his second year at university, and losing passion for his studies, when Grayson Waller, a colleague from Pro Wrestling Australia, was signed to the WWE. It was the motivation he needed to quit university and turn his hobby into a full-time career.
"I've always been a bit of a drama nut. If you type my name into Google it comes up with Eisteddfod stuff. I've always been a drama kid and I've loved movies and stuff like that. But I also love sport as well. Wrestling combines the two of them," he said.
"It's what I love in pop culture and sport and whatnot and when you mash it all together it creates this culmination of entertainment that I loved growing up."
His family were fully supportive of the move.
"My dad knew I'd sort of lost touch with what I was studying at uni... He's very supportive of us just chasing things that make us happy and fulfil our passion because he knows if we do that we're probably going to be most successful," Mr Tuckey said.
Mr Tuckey started pro wrestling when he was 20-years-old.
He attended tryouts with Pro Wrestling Australia where alongside 30 or 40 others, he was "put through the wringer". He was tested on his cardio, calisthenics, push ups and squats.
"All this crazy stuff for like an hour and a half to see if you're mentally tough enough to go through with it," Mr Tuckey said.
But he was. He was one of the people chosen from the tryouts.
He spent a year and a half training before he felt ready to wrestle in front of a crowd. And of course, developing the springboard cutter.
Mr Tuckey said developing the move involved watching lots of wrestling and tweaking what you saw to make it your own.
"You do something and go 'wow, that's awesome, I might keep doing that. A lot of it is trial and error in front of crowds as well to see what the reaction is like."
Keeping the crowd happy is key.
He trains five to six times a week, working on cardio, tumbling, rolling and of course, developing his technique to make sure the matches are entertaining.
"Wrestling isn't something that's taken seriously by a lot of people so we take pride in making sure that what we do looks legitimate. It was very nice to be able to come back to Dubbo [recently] and be able to show a lot of people who I did't think had high expectations for it," Mr Tuckey said.
He said it was great to hear friends, family and even people he hadn't met before say how good the night had been.
"So many people were shocked because they'd came to check it out because they'd seen me at school or were like 'let's just watch the local I'd wrestle' and I think they're were just so shocked at how good the product was and what it actually has to offer," Mr Tuckey said.
It's one of the things that also surprised him when he first joined Pro Wrestling Australia. Because he's grown up watching WWE, Mr Tuckey said he hadn't understood how high calibre wrestling was in Australia.
Every day he's thankful he stumbled across an ad on Facebook for Pro Wrestling Australia's tryouts.
"I get to live my life every single day doing something that I love. I think I'm so lucky that I've just turned 23 and I've found my true passion," he said.
"Every single day I wake up and I know that this is what I want to do for the rest of my life. And every single day I can feel myself getting better, every weekend that I wrestle I know that I'm working towards that one goal.
"That's the most enjoyable part of it. I just know I'm doing what I love."
The Tuckman will be wrestling in Dubbo again mid-year when Pro Wrestling Australia holds its Wild West tour.
"If you've never checked out pro before, come and do it because it's the best night of live entertainment you'll ever have," he said.
