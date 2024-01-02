Truck crash on maligned highway expected to cause further delays

A truck crash just outside of Lithgow is impacting traffic in both directions along the Great Western Highway.
The truck is believed to be a semi-trailor, Live Traffic indicates as of 2pm on January 2.
The crash occurred around 1.50pm on the Great Western Highway, near Cooerwull Road.
Emergency services are on the scene.
One of two eastbound lanes on the highway has been closed.
No diversions are in place as of 2pm, but Live Traffic says those travelling through Lithgow on January 2 should exercise caution and allow extra travel time.
The crash adds to the major highway's recent woes, which include a horror double fatal crash further west on the Great Western Highway on December 29.
There have been 14 incidents on a stretch of the Great Western Highway 15 kilometres either side of Lithgow in just the past month, Live Traffic data shows.
