Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Truck crash on maligned highway expected to cause further delays

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated January 2 2024 - 2:21pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A truck crash just outside of Lithgow is impacting traffic in both directions along the Great Western Highway.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.