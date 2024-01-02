Crash into tree leaves two with minor injures on Central West road

A car crash in the Central West has left a man and young child with minor injuries.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The vehicle reportedly hit a tree on Lachlan Valley Way near Godfreys Creek sometime before 4pm on Monday.
NSW Ambulance was called to the scene and paramedics treated both occupants on site before transporting them to Boorowa Multi Purpose Service.
Traffic was briefly impacted on Monday afternoon. No further delays are expected.
It follows a string of serious crashes in the region.
On Friday two people were killed and almost 20 were injured when five cars collided near Lithgow. Police investigations continue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.