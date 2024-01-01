Two cars, one carrying a baby, clocked at 170km/h near site of horrific highway crash

Police allege two drivers were travelling at around 70km/h above the posted speed limit on the Great Western Highway, just a short distance from the site of a fatal crash the day before.
Officers from NSW Police Highway Patrol were conducting mobile speed enforcement in a westerly direction at about 6pm on Saturday, December 30 when they say they spotted two vehicles travelling east that appeared to be speeding.
Police say a check of their speed over 400 metres allegedly clocked them travelling at between 169 and 174km/h.
The drivers were stopped by police.
When police approached a silver Subaru, they say they found the vehicle had four occupants, including a four-month-old child.
The male driver produced a Provisional 1 licence, which limits him to a maximum speed of 90km/h, according to police.
He was issued with a Court Attendance Notice for driving in a manner dangerous to the public and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.
His licence was suspended and he received a Number Plate Confiscation Notice.
Police say they also spoke with the driver of the second vehicle, a grey Volvo, who was also alleged to be speeding.
Police say the driver produced an unrestricted licence and, when given roadside breath and drug testing, returned negative results for both.
The Volvo driver also had their licence suspended on the spot and was issued with a Court Attendance Notice for driving in a manner dangerous to the public and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.
Police say the two alleged speeding offences were particularly frustrating as they occurred just a few kilometres away from the site of a fatal crash just 29 hours earlier.
Two men died in the five-vehicle crash near Wallerawang on Friday, December 29 and more than a dozen others, including young children, were injured.
Around 80 emergency services personnel attended the devastating scene.
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the crash.
These incidents all occurred during a high-visibility traffic operation being conducted by NSW Police, which will conclude at 11.59pm on Monday, January 1, 2024.
