Casualties climb after five-car crash, injured taken to Orange Hospital

The injury toll has climbed after one of the worst Central West crashes in recent history.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Two were killed in the five-car collision just outside Lithgow on Friday afternoon. About 18 people are now being treated for injuries, according to emergency services.
At least 25 police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances were called to the scene about 12.50pm. Two helicopters also landed at the site.
Casualties were taken to Orange Hospital, Westmead Children's Hospital, Nepean Hospital, and John Hunter in Newcastle.
The highway is closed in both directions until further notice. A crime scene has been established. Police say this is standard protocol following a fatal crash.
It's unknown when the road is likely to reopen. Updates will be published by the Central Western Daily as they becomes available.
Westbound: Barton Ave, Pipers Flat Rd, Range Rd, Great Western Hwy.
Eastbound: Range Rd, Pipers Flat Rd, Barton Ave, Great Western Hwy,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.