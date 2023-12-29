Canobolas kids hear of 'inspirational' stories behind the rise of past students

Gym owners, police officers, members of the Royal Australian Navy and the Director of Systems Engineering launching rockets into space from the USA - students at Canobolas were able to pick the brains of some past students at a unique event to end the 2023 school year.
Canobolas Rural Technology High School held its annual Alumni Event on December 14. Members of the Orange school's alumni returned to Canobolas to talk to small groups of students from years 9, 10 and 11.
The student groups rotated through the alumni and listened attentively to each as they reflected on their time at Canobolas, and importantly how they got to where they are today.
The alumni also took a range of questions from the students.
Canobolas careers adviser, Sam Coote compiled the list of alumni to give the students an insight into the many post-school opportunities ahead of them.
Lyle Davis (One Strength) and Hannah Broderick (F45) represented the gym and personal training field.
Aaron Willis, an Aboriginal Health Practitioner, and Kieran Copeland, a Community Corrections officer, were both successful Aboriginal graduates of Canobolas.
For students interested in the health sector, Kate Hallett was able to discuss nursing and Lisa Onley Exercise Physiologist/Drug and Alcohol Rehab.
Jonathan Rodwell represented the NSW Police, while his brother Daniel Rodwell was able to excite students on his experiences operating one of the biggest computers in Australia and solving complex problems.
Mr Coote said Orange City Council kindly offered the expertise of Lucy Gorton, project manager who successfully manages large and small building projects, and also a past Canobolas student.
On the trade front, a more recently graduated alumni, Mitch Goodacre, was able to discuss his successes in the building industry.
Canobolas' very own Damian Priest and Bianca Merchant were able to tell our students of the job satisfaction they have as returning to their school to work as student learning and support officers.
Representing the armed forces and specifically the Royal Australian Navy was Commander Fiona Southwood, who is presently serving a s Commander of HMAS Moreton and Senior Naval Officer south east Queensland.
Two past alumni were not able to attend due to working or being overseas but still put together incredible video biographies on their time at school and career history.
Dr Phil Tracey (class of 1987) now works with the Australian Antarctic Division and is Australia's representative at the Antarctic Treaty Committee.
School Captain from 1992, Chris Relf's video tells of an inspirational journey from Adina Crescent to sending rockets into space as Director of Systems Engineering for Virgin Orbit in California.
Mr Coote said he can't wait to show these inspirational videos to his careers classes in 2024.
He said the goal of the event was to show current Canobolas students they too can achieve their goals and dreams, sitting exactly where they are right now.
The school also aims to build stronger relationships with past students to help develop more positive outcomes for our current students and establish a network for our current students to use for advice, work experience and inspiration.
After the session with students there was a catered morning tea in the staff common room supplied by the owners of Café Latte, Aaron and Emma Wright. Mrs Wright is a Canobolas alumni too and represented the hospitality industry.
