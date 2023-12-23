Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Uniting on the route: drover calls for representation

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
December 24 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fifth generation drover Paul Murphy on the road in southern NSW. Picture supplied by Paul Murphy.
Fifth generation drover Paul Murphy on the road in southern NSW. Picture supplied by Paul Murphy.

A fifth generation drover is calling for a national representative body to be established so drovers can have a voice on issues that matter to industry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.