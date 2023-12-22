These Central West restaurants are totally worth the drive

Whenever I'm making a quick visit to Orange, one of my favourite restaurants is Alfios in Lords Place. I've been a fan of the pizza and pasta here since I was a kid at school. At the time my friend, Monia Barbagello's Dad was Alfio, she had her birthday party there in Year 8 and I've been hooked ever since. While the Barbagello's sold the restaurant many years ago Alfio's mouth watering pizzas and pasta recipes were obviously passed on, because it still has a cult following across the Central West.