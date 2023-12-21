Accommodation is not a concern despite jam-packed fortnight for region

Bathurst is set for a massive fortnight of sporting action next year, but can the city's accommodation handle it?
Bathurst will host the Koori Knockout, an Indigenous rugby league carnival, from October 4-7, before the annual Bathurst 1000 from October 10-13.
It's a tight turnaround for the city to host two massive events and it's expected to put a strain on the city's accommodation.
Some people have taken to social media saying that they are struggling to find accommodation for the Koori Knockout, as many places are already booked out for the Bathurst 1000.
But Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings is confident that the city can handle the demand.
"Our first priority was this physically feasible?" he said.
"Look, Bathurst is an event town and we'll deliver on that first weekend.
"It's a very tight turnaround, but it is just physically feasible and it's also just feasible in terms of the timeline.
"I'm confident Bathurst can handle it and I'm looking forward to welcoming a great cohort of sports that week."
When Bathurst was announced as the host of the Koori Knockout back on November 16, many people joked on social media about bringing their tents and camping gear, as well as bunking with mates in Orange and Wellington.
In reality, however, Cr Jennings believes there'll be no need for make-shift accommodation.
"If that changes between now and then, we'll certainly adjust our strategy and could make camping available," he said.
"The message we got [from Koori Knockout organisers] is that people will want accommodation and that camping wouldn't be as much of an option.
"But if it becomes obvious that there's still a shortage, if anyone knows how to whip up Tent City, it's us. So we'll do it if need be."
After much deliberation with the likes of Dubbo and Wagga, Walgett Aboriginal Corporation (WAC), who won hosting rights for next year's event by winning the 2023 knockout, announced Bathurst would host the event.
The Koori Knockout hasn't been held in Bathurst since 2011, which was won by Hunter-based Mindaribba.
That team featured a young Cody Walker, five years off making his NRL debut for the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
