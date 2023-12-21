Central Western Daily
Updated

Missing child from Central West located

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated December 21 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 12:00pm
A missing 11-year old boy has been found safe and well by NSW Police.

