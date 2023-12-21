Missing child from Central West located

A missing 11-year old boy has been found safe and well by NSW Police.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A police search is underway for a missing boy from the Central West.
NSW Police have appealed to the public for assistance in locating the child who resides near Lithgow.
Joshua Tuiletufuga, aged 11, was last seen at a home on Landa Street, Bowenfels around 9am on Wednesday, December 20.
He has not been seen or heard from since and police hold serious concerns for Josh's welfare due to his age.
Josh is described as being of Maori/Pacific Islander appearance, of medium build and has short black hair.
He was last seen wearing a black SAMOA shirt and black shorts.
Josh is known to use the railway line and frequents the Mount Druitt and Blacktown areas.
Anyone who may have seen Josh or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.