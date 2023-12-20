Second incident on Great Western Highway in less than 24 hours

Updated
TRAFFIC is no longer being affected near Blackheath after an earlier car and truck crash.
Live Traffic says the incident, which started at 6.09am, ended just after 8am.
Westbound traffic had been affected.
The Live Traffic camera at Katoomba shows traffic flowing freely in both directions, though conditions are foggy.
Earlier
A REPORTED crash between a car and truck is the second incident on the Great Western Highway at Blackheath in less than 24 hours.
A crash between a truck and car, meanwhile, is being reported between Blackheath and Mount Victoria on Thursday, December 21.
Live Traffic says the crash happened at 6.09am and westbound traffic is affected.
Another incident was reported on Wednesday afternoon.
A truck crash at the Blue Mountains village at around 1.40pm on Wednesday, December 20 closed both lanes of the highway for about one hour.
Blackheath Fire and Rescue NSW put up a post on its Facebook page on Wednesday to say it had been a busy day on the roads across the Blue Mountains and Lithgow areas due to wet weather.
Blackheath is a well-known pinch-point on the Great Western Highway through the Blue Mountains and authorities are already warning about high volumes of holiday traffic expected at the village during the coming Christmas break.
