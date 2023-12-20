Bulky waste pick-up is back with details revealed for 2024 collection

Details for the first bulky waste pick-up of 2024 have ben revealed.
Orange City Council announced that the collection will take place between January 29 and February 23.
Chairman of the environmental sustainability community committee, Councillor David Mallard, said all residences in the Orange LGA, which included Spring Hill, Clifton Grove and Lucknow, could make use of the pick-up.
"This is an opportunity for residents who currently receive the weekly waste collection service to dispose of larger items they may not otherwise have the means to dispose of," Mr Mallard said.
Council's waste contractor JR Richards and Sons will use the 'Week A / Week B' yellow-bin recycling collection calendar to coordinate the bulky waste collection, which is based on residents' location in relation to Anson Street.
The bulky waste will be collected by three separate trucks so material should be placed next to the edge of the curb in three piles: whitegoods, scrap metal and general bulky waste.
"While part of this waste will go to landfill, many of these items are recyclable," Mr Mallard added.
"This process will enable us to keep them out of landfill and made into new products instead, which will maximise the life of these valuable resources and benefit the environment."
A brochure is expected to be mailed out to residents in mid-January outlining the dates of the collection, how it works, items that will be accepted and materials that will not be collected.
