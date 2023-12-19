Hunt for wanted man underway in Central West: 'Don't approach him'

A hunt is underway in the Central West for a wanted man.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Michael Kelly is sought for alleged domestic intimidation or stalking and contravening an AVO.
The 43 years old is known to frequently visit Parkes and Forbes.
He is described as Caucasian, 170 to 175 centimetres tall, unshaven, a medium build, and with brown eyes and grey hair.
NSW Police are urging anyone with information on Mr Kelly's whereabouts to call Forbes Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone who sees the wanted man should not approach him.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.