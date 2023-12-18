'Absolutely fantastic' Lake Canobolas upgrades just in time for summer

A more-than-one-million dollar upgrade of Lake Canobolas is nearing completion just in time for the sweltering summer break.
Beach areas on both sides have been landscaped and all footpaths are now paved.
A large floating barge on the water is due to arrive early next year. New barbeques, tables and seating, a children's playground, and additional parking spaces will also be completed.
"It's just absolutely fantastic," deputy mayor Gerald Power told the Central Western Daily.
"I'm absolutely going to be down here all the time for summer. It's just great.
"There's still a bit of work to do ... but I think it's something the council can really hang its hat on."
The old playground has been brought back to Orange for restoration, with plans to install it at Margaret Stevenson Park or Glenroi Oval under consideration.
A large batch of trout, cod, and silverfin were released at the lake in September for recreational fishing.
The Lake Canobolas upgrade was funded via a $1.3 million state government grant announced in the lead up to the 2023 NSW election.
