Can these Orange youngsters go all the way at state titles?

Western Zone will field a number of talented up-and-coming youngsters from across the region when it takes on some of the state's best at Queanbeyan this week.
Western has named its 13-player squad for the three-day McDonalds Under 16 Female Country Championships, with Orange being represented by Holly Reed, Simran Dhatt, Lucy Mellis and vice captain Phoebe Johnston while Canowindra-raised Lillian Harrison will captain the team.
Cowra's Karly Woods also has a connection to Orange, playing for CYMS.
The majority of the squad is made up of bottom age players, including the likes of Shoemark, Stephen and Cole, with the championships providing an excellent opportunity for the youngsters to shine on the big stage.
"We've got some experienced players but we've got some really good young cricketers coming through," coach Andrew Litchfield said.
"Holly and Phoebe have made the team for nationals, while Simran missed out but she's a very good top order bat," he said.
"Holly's an opening bowler and Phoebe is a left-arm wrist spinner, which is pretty unusual for women's cricket.
"There's some interesting players there and I think all of the girls are good cricketers, which is the important thing.
"All of them, on their day, will contribute really well to the team.
"I think it's a very strong 13 and there'll be a number of them that will have another three years in the 16s, with only three or four top age players."
Tullamore will be represented by Emma Rippon, while Wellington's Olivia Dimmick, Condobolin's Rachel Grimmond and Cowra's Karly Woods have all made the squad too.
Katie Letcher will manage the team.
Litchfield praised the four Bathurst cricketers.
"Charlotte and Poppi have obviously have been in the PSSA side last year, so they know what tournament cricket is all about," he said.
Eight representative sides - Western, Illawarra, Southern Districts, Riverina, Central Coast, North Coastal, Newcastle and Central Northern - will contest the championships.
Each team will play a 40-over game on Tuesday, before three Twenty20 games over Wednesday and Thursday, before the play-offs on Thursday afternoon, which are 20-over games too.
Newcastle is looking to defend their title, having once again assembled a strong squad, however challenges are expected from all participating teams.
Western will open its campaign against Illawarra at Freebody Ovals from 10am on Tuesday.
