Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business
What's on

Gratitude circles, vision boards: The mum teaching girls to manifest their dreams

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
December 17 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Primary teacher and life coach Renee Ellison pictured with daughter Chloe. Picture by Adam McLean.
Primary teacher and life coach Renee Ellison pictured with daughter Chloe. Picture by Adam McLean.

Gratitude circles and vision boards are helping little girls to dream big, thanks to a primary teacher turned life coach.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.