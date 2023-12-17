One man's mission to create the most delicious American-styled burgers you've ever tasted

Standing inside his well-appointed food trailer parked in his yard in Mudgee's south end, Matthew Kanisek is cautiously optimistic.
Right before new year, Kanisek will fire up the grill for the debut Brooklyns Finest Burger Co, a passion project that aims to bring some of the best American-style burgers to Mudgee.
Matthew moved to Mudgee from Sydney six years ago to work at Zin House. When he lived in the city, Matthew had extensive experience working in some of the most well-known establishments east of the Blue Mountains at the likes of Bar Luca, the Hilton and Graze.
The Brooklyns Finest concept came to Matt when he was working at Bar Luca making premium burgers and wanted to bring that experience to Mudgee - along with his own personal touch. He said the project has been years in the making.
"I loved their work environment, the way they had - kitchens that are renowned for being so stringent, hard, and all that... but I never had bosses that made that fun," he said.
"And that whole burger vibe and everything about it, I feel, came with that. I always wanted to replicate that to show that hospitality can be a fun environment."
Matt has big plans for Brooklyns Finest, already expanding into branded merch and one day hopes to open a brick and mortar location.
"Food's got to still be the number one star of the show. So I'm very, very serious about the food," he said.
"But I want my people to come be like listening to music that I'm cranking, hanging out, having a burger.
"This trailer standing here is the start of something huge... I either want to expand into brick and mortar, I can buy another food food trailer.
The van will be parked up at Mudgee Produce and will operate Thursday to Sunday, 11am - 6pm subject to change. Matty is aiming for an official opening date of Friday, December 29
