'Whole new chapter awaits' beloved primary school teachers as pair enter retirement

The stories of LeeAnn Hazelton and Gai Rosser are eerily similar.
Both were born and bred in Orange and each moved away from town at a young age for work; Mrs Hazelton at a school in Kelso, and Mrs Rosser to teach in Mudgee.
The similarities don't stop there though.
In 1993 and 1983, Mrs Hazelton and Mrs Rosser, respectively, both returned to Orange to teach at St Joseph's Primary School, their former place of learning.
"I walked though the front doors and fell in love," Mrs Rosser said.
"It feels like home."
Over the years, the pair have seen their chalkboards turn into smartboards and their workplace change names to Catherine McAuley Catholic Primary School.
One thing has always remained the same and that is their dedication to the students they teach.
"As far as being a passionate teacher, that doesn't change," Mrs Hazelton said.
"I've always loved coming to work. I remember driving in one day and hearing that statistics said 70 per cent of Australians don't enjoy their job. I remember thinking 'wow, aren't I lucky'."
That sentiment was echoed by her colleague.
"I was so happy there was no reason to leave," Mrs Rosser added.
"It is a long time to stay in one school, but why would you leave when you're happy."
Not only did the duo develop a strong friendship over their decades of teaching, they even joined forces for three years by sharing the workload of a single class.
With so many similarities, it seemed only fitting the pair officially bow out of the teaching profession together as well.
Mrs Hazelton spent 2023 using up spare holidays before her official retirement kicked in.
"It's quite an adjustment. At first you don't really miss it because you feel like you're on holidays," she said.
"Then all of a sudden you start to miss the kids, the people you work with and the atmosphere."
Mrs Rosser has been working right up until the end.
Her last day of class comes on Friday December 15.
"It's bittersweet, but it's time to hand the reigns over to someone else," she said.
"It's a whole new chapter and actually exciting."
Both plan on spending plenty of time with their grandchildren during retirement and look back on their days as teachers with plenty of fondness.
"There's a lot of us who have been together for such a long time and it's been such a happy place to work," Mrs Hazelton said.
"You can't believe how quickly time goes,"
