Tree reported to have fallen on two people, patient transported to Orange Hospital

TWO women were trapped under a fallen tree during this morning's incident on the edge of the Bathurst CBD.
In an update on the incident, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s were trapped when the tree fell on the corner of Rocket and Havannah streets.
The spokesperson said both women were treated at the scene by paramedics.
One woman was transported to Orange Health Service and the other was taken by helicopter to Royal North Shore Hospital with head injuries.
The spokesperson said the incident happened at about 7.45am on Thursday, December 14.
Earlier
A WOMAN in her 70s is reported to have a head injury after a tree fell on two people on the edge of the CBD this morning.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were called to the corner of Rocket and Havannah streets in Bathurst at around 7.30am on Thursday, December 14.
The spokesperson said one patient had been transported to Orange Health Service and it was possible a second person would be transported by a helicopter that was on the scene.
The spokesperson did confirm, however, that the incident was still unfolding, so not all details were known.
A woman in her 70s has a head injury, the spokesperson said, but it was not known whether she was the patient who had been transported to Orange or not.
The helicopter landed in nearby Centennial Park.
