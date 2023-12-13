Former Hawk to link up with ex-NRL star at new club

Former Orange Hawk and Wests Tigers squad member Tony Pellow is already creating excitement after signing for Newcastle Rugby League club The Entrance.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The versatile former Dubbo CYMS star is one of two major signings at the club after former NRL and English Super League pivot Blake Austin also signed for the Tigers last month.
The 27-year-old Pellow moves to the Central Coast club from fellow Newcastle RL side Cessnock.
The 2023 season was a tumultuous one for Pellow as he started out at Wynuum Manly in the Queensland Cup, before being signed by the Wests Tigers, only to be released soon after to join Cessnock just prior to the mid-season transfer deadline.
He starred at fullback during his Newcastle RL debut against the Northern Hawks at Cessnock Sportsground on July 1 but didn't feature in the Goannas' finals campaign due to injury.
Pellow has already been in action at pre-season training with The Entrance.
"Tony has come on board and we're looking forward to throwing him in the backline as well," Forbes said.
"He's a fullback but can play centre as well, I think he's just a footballer."
Austin will likely be partnered in the halves by a fellow fresh face, Brendan O'Hagan or Nick Newman. Jacob Burraston (knee) isn't due back until June or July while Will Pearsall (knee) retired.
The Entrance was linked with former Origin star Andew Fifita but the powerhouse forward signed for Woy Woy earlier this week.
Fifita's brother, David, will again play for The Entrance in 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.