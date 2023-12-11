'We did all we can do': The phone call that changed Corina's life forever

At 12.35pm on December 29, 2021 Corina Rich was visiting her friends when she received a phone call saying her son Brandon Rich was undergoing CPR.
With no other details, Ms Rich had no comprehension of how bad the situation was.
She decided to go home and wait for an update.
Running out of patience, she called Brandon's grandmother - Denise Rich, who he lived with.
His grandmother was inconsolable on the phone and handed it over to a police officer who repeated they were doing CPR and was on his way to hospital and that's all they could say.
Hearing no word from anybody, she called the hospital to ask how her son was.
The next sentence she heard from the nurse changed her life forever.
"Her reply was 'sorry, we did all we can do, he's passed away,' that's how I found out my son had died," she said.
Mr Rich's family read out their victim impact statements on Thursday, November 30 at Dubbo Coronial Court.
Mr Rich has been at the centre of a coronial inquest after he died from severe coronary artery disease during an altercation with New South Wales police at his home in Wellington on December 29, 2021.
Ms Rich told the court how that first night after her son died she cried non-stop, feeling like her life had come crashing down.
"I had lost the only son I was able to birth," she said.
As a teen mother, Ms Rich said her son taught her what love was.
"I love my son very much, he brought joy and happiness to my life and everyone that knew him," she said.
As a big brother to five younger sisters, he was extremely protective of them.
"He loved his family deeply and we loved him," she said.
His younger sister Naomi told the court Mr Rich taught her everything a brother could teach a sister - how to ride a bike, climb trees and how to jump off a roof.
"It is hard to explain how one copes physically and mentally when losing an older sibling who has been there since your first breath and step," she said.
"We have lost such an important part of us."
Denise Rich told the court that Mr Rich might have struggled, but he "always" loved her just as she loved him.
"It's been a painstaking time and it does not stop the pain or trauma I am feeling, I want him to be seen as a human being who had struggles just like we all can have," she said.
Showing off Mr Rich's personality, his mother told the court about just how funny he was and how he could make everyone laugh.
"He made a mad impression of Borat and everyone would laugh...Brandon's way of showing love was annoying the shit out of everyone...I miss getting annoyed by him," she said.
Ms Rich said it was hard for to be living in Coffs Harbour but she tried to visit Wellington as much as she could - including a visit on Christmas Day in 2021.
"It was a wonderful day, even if Brandon did leave the best dish at home - the pavlova," she said.
Two days later when they were saying goodbye, Mr Rich gave his mum the biggest cuddle he has ever given.
"He said 'I love you mum' and I said 'I love you son'," she said, breaking down in tears.
That would be the last time she ever saw her son.
She said that knowing the police had a role in her son's death when they are "supposed to protect" people, was difficult to come to terms with.
"My family was disappointed we weren't offered condolences while the police were on the stand, it would have meant so much to my family and myself," she said.
She told the court she doesn't trust the police anymore.
"I am no longer the person I was and I hate being the person I have become," she said.
Ms Rich said she hoped the recommendations from the inquest lead to accountability and justice.
"There are many lessons that can be learnt from this inquest," she said.
State coroner Harriet Grahame said it must have been hard for the family to sit and listen to Mr Rich's last few hours when they knew him as a "fun loving" family member.
"He was much more than his last few hours," she said.
"I have seen the love that exists in Brandon's family, for you to come everyday to honour him has really struck me over the last couple of weeks."
Ms Grahame will spend the next few months going over all the evidence and writing up her findings which will be released on March 12, 2024.
