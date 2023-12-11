Plans for free pool entry floated: 'It's going to be a warm Summer'

Plans to make pool entry free over Summer in Orange have been floated.
Under the proposal, the Aquatic Centre would be open between December 2022 and January 26.
Mayor Jason Hamling and Cr Jeff Whitton brought the motion, which will be voted on next week at Orange City Council.
"It's going to be a warm Summer," Cr Whitton told the Central Western Daily.
"I believe given the circumstances - with families doing it so tough - it'd be in the spirit of a community like Orange to open the pool for free."
As part of its debate, council will decide if entry fees will be waived for all residents or just those 17-years-old and younger.
Earlier this month it emerged plans for a new pool - exclusively for learn to swim lessons - are being considered.
Preliminary design plans comprise a 30 metre by 16 metre pool, change rooms and bathrooms, pool-side seating, a veranda, staff rooms and a reception.
"It's really exciting," Cr Mel McDonell said at the time.
"There are lots more people that want to be able to do swim classes, but there's just no spots. Having a dedicated facility is just going to be a game changer."
