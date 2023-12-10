Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

'So many red flags,' magistrate says of driver who had cannabis in handbag

By Court Reporter
December 10 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SELF-CONFESSED long-term cannabis user has told a court she wants to quit drugs after she was found to have marijuana in her handbag.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.