Young winemaker Sarah Yeates is proof that you can have it all

Upon returning to Mudgee, Ms Yeates was eager to contribute to the wellbeing of children in the community and established a children's occupational therapy business called "Tread Brightly." Despite being a full-time business owner and operator, Ms Yeates also participated in her family's vineyard and cellar door 'Yeates Wines.' Ms Yeates is now additionally doing a diploma in Viticulture to support her family's work on the Craigmoor Rd property.