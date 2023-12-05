Central Western Daily
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Is this road rage incident the most outrageous thing you've seen today?

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated December 5 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 11:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

INVESTIGATIONS are underway into a road rage brawl between two motorists in the Central West, after it went viral on social media.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.