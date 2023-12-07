Character, charm, and timeless beauty

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday December 8: 126 Moulder, Orange:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 126 Moulder Street, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
This gorgeous period home is filled to the brim with character and charm and the most magnificent gardens you'll come across. Listing agent Adam Savage said it was a true testament to the care and devotion that has been lavished upon it by its owners. "Beautifully situated in the heart of central Orange, only a six minute walk to the CBD, it offers easy access to the many amenities, parks and schools a vibrant, regional city like Orange enjoy," he said. "While the central location and the lifestyle that comes with it are very much sought after, so too is the privacy and peace offered by this property which is a true haven from the world at large."
Nestled behind a white picket fence and hedge, 126 Moulder Street is a true delight from front to back. The original features of the home are a wonder from the tessellated tiles on the front verandah to the lovely entrance hall, fireplaces with mantles, picture rails, high decorative ceilings and gorgeous leadlight windows and doors.
Adam said there was no work to be done, new owners could simply move in and enjoy. "The home has received thoughtful and high-quality renovations undertaken by skilled tradesman ensuring that there are many modern conveniences blending seamlessly with the classic features of the home," he said. "A real standout is the double-glazed windows that are a brilliant addition for the Orange climate."
The home has three spacious bedrooms with built-in robes, while the main bedroom also has a nicely updated ensuite. The formal lounge with its woodfire is a cosy space and could easily be converted to a fourth bedroom, while the traditional formal dining room with a fireplace has an elegant feel. There is also a smaller room that could be used as a breakfast room, sitting room, or even home office, along with a luxurious family bathroom that doubles as the laundry.
The home boasts a contemporary kitchen with a big Essastone island bench, fantastic storage space, and top quality Miele appliances. The kitchen adjoins a more casual dining and living space, with a lovely Lopi woodfire, where the family can gather in comfort at the end of the day. The living space opens onto an amazing, covered deck that overlooks the park-like lawn and gardens. There is a studio tucked away in the backyard that would be a perfect space for an art studio, hobby room, home business, or could even be converted to a granny flat or guest accommodation.
