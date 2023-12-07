Character, charm, and timeless beauty

This gorgeous period home is filled to the brim with character and charm and the most magnificent gardens you'll come across. Listing agent Adam Savage said it was a true testament to the care and devotion that has been lavished upon it by its owners. "Beautifully situated in the heart of central Orange, only a six minute walk to the CBD, it offers easy access to the many amenities, parks and schools a vibrant, regional city like Orange enjoy," he said. "While the central location and the lifestyle that comes with it are very much sought after, so too is the privacy and peace offered by this property which is a true haven from the world at large."