COVID is on the rise in our area. Here's what to do if you catch it

COVID-19 is on the rise in our region.
The latest NSW Respiratory Surveillance Report shows there's been a 20 per cent increase in the number of people known to have COVID in NSW.
It's also increasing across the Western NSW Local Health District "in line with trends observed across the state", a spokesperson said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever or chills, cough, fatigue, body aches and the loss of taste or smell.
While isolating at home is no longer a requirement for those who have COVID-19 or COVID symptoms, it's strongly recommended as a way to keep others safe.
"If people with symptoms need to leave home, we recommend they wear a mask, avoid gatherings, and don't visit high risk settings like hospitals, aged and disability care facilities, or people who are at higher risk of severe illness," the WNSWLHD spokesperson said.
They said masks may still be required in high-risk settings such as aged and disability care.
"Some people, including people at higher risk of severe illness, may choose to wear a mask to protect themselves, such as when in indoor settings or on public transport. Be kind and considerate of someone's choice to wear a mask," the spokesperson said.
You are the most infectious in the two days before your symptoms start and in the first few days of the illness.
Rapid Antigen Tests can still be purchased from people to check if they have COVID-19.
However if you test positive, your results don't need to be recorded with Service NSW.
If you're at higher risk of severe illness - such as people over 70, those who are immunocompromised, or those with a significant disability - speak to your doctor as soon as you test positive.
The WNSWLHD spokesperson said the doctor may recommend a PCR test for those who are at risk of severe illness and they may be eligible for antivirals.
The antivirals help stop the virus from spreading inside your body, hopefully reducing the severity of the illness.
Anyone with questions can contact the National Coronavirus Health Information Line on 1800 020 080.
"Now is a good time to consider getting a COVID-19 booster vaccination for anyone aged 65 years and over, or at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness, who hasn't had one in the last six months," the WNSWLHD spokesperson said.
They said anyone who was at a high risk of getting severe COVID-19 should have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose in 2023.
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation regularly updates its advice on how many COVID-19 doses each age group should receive.
As of November 20 2023, this is ATAGI's advice for those without risk factors:
"A COVID-19 booster vaccination helps to protect against serious illness, hospitalisation and death from COVID-19," the WNSWLHD spokesperson said.
More information on COVID-19 boosters and the recommendations can be found here.
