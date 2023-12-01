Fists fly in wild pub brawl over $100 slap at 'our' poker machine

Punching a man in the face over a poker machine has not only cost a man his job, but also over $1000 in fines.
Kurt Taylor, 34, of Lime Street, Portland was fined $1800 after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 22, 2023 to one count of affray.
Court documents state Taylor and an unknown man were playing a poker machine at The Family Hotel in Bathurst about 2.45pm on September 4, 2023.
After Taylor and the other man walked away from the machine, intending to return, the victim walked in and took the spot.
He then put $100 into the machine and began to gamble.
Taylor and the co-accused soon returned and said to the victim "(expletive) off mate, this is our machine".
"That's ok, I will just get my hundred dollars back and we will be sweet," the victim replied.
"Nah, you're not getting your hundred dollars back. It's ours," Taylor said.
The victim went and spoke with staff about the incident before he went to ask what the number of the poker machine was.
Taylor then punched the man in the face several times, along with the co-accused.
The victim punched back before the fight was broken up and police were called.
Taylor and his co-accused fled the scene.
He later went to Lithgow Police Station on May 16, 2023 and admitted to the assault.
Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court her client had about four alcoholic drinks that afternoon, and had lost his job as a result of the brawl.
"I don't feel I understand what it was all about," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
"My impression is you had a belly full of something and just saw blindly in front of you."
Taylor was convicted and fined $1800.
