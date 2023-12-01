Will this new competition unearth our next Socceroo?

The newly-announced National Second Tier football competition will help provide more opportunities from players at the top level through to the western area.
Football Australia revealed last week eight clubs - five from NSW and three from Victoria - will be part of the competition which will launch in 2025.
The move has been welcomed by the Football NSW Regional Development manager, Andrew Fearnley.
"It's another avenue for potentially regional players that progress into senior football to have the opportunity to try and play professional football," Fearnley said.
"I think it adds another tier of professionalism and creates more opportunity for all players to be able to apply their trade as a professional.
"I can't see, at this point in time, anything negative about it and hopefully once it starts, it builds and becomes an integral part of our football culture here."
The founding clubs for the NST will be APIA Leichhardt FC, Marconi Stallions, Sydney Olympic FC, Sydney United 58 FC, Wollongong Wolves and the Victorian trio of Avondale FC, Preston Lions FC and South Melbourne FC.
The five NSW clubs currently compete in NSW's NPL1 competition, where a handful of western area juniors have competed in recent times.
Oberon-raised former A-League player Mirza Muratovic currently plays for Wollongong and could go on to feature in the NST while Jonty Busch of Dubbo and Bathurst's Hamish Lamberton both lined up for the Sutherland Sharks this year.
A host of other western juniors feature throughout the NPL divisions.
"I think you want to see regional players progress well at national level in any sport, but in ours, certainly, you like to keep tabs and see how they're going," Fearnley said.
"If they're doing well in NPL then that certainly is a good springboard to be considered for it (NST) if they're doing well."
Western Football has bred a number of elite talents over the years. Dubbo juniors Ash Sykes and Adrian Leijer and Canowindra star Rhyan Grant have all represented Australia.
Grant, Bathurst's Cushla Rue and Dubbo pair Grace Maher and Jacob Tratt all currently play in the A-League competitions.
"I think that that's pinnacle for boys and girls and I think it's good to see the current players that are still plying their trade in the A league for men and women," Fearnley said.
"There is a good youth coming through so hopefully as they develop and progress we'll see more make it to that level."
The formation of the NST has added to what has been a huge year for football in Australia.
The hosting of the Women's World Cup and the Matildas' unforgettable run to the semi-finals united the nation while, at a local level, the Western Premier League, continues to bring the region's best players together.
"I think people are more entrenched in the Matildas and the Socceroos," Fearnley added.
"The A-League's growing Western Premier League's done well. Local competitions are doing well, as well."
