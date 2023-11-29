Homelessness in Orange 'not going to go away' amid cost of living crunch

The cost of living crunch is compounding already-high homeless rates in Orange and the Central West.
Women over 55 are the town's fastest growing demographic at risk of homelessness. Residents with mental health conditions and drug or alcohol addictions are also particularly vulnerable.
"It's not going to go away," Mission Australia's Orange General Manager Steve Brooker told the Central Western Daily on Wednesday.
"The cost of living crisis across the board has been so severe and so abrupt, and I think rents are so high now for a lot of people, so it needs to be addressed."
His comments came at a five-year anniversary celebration for the institution and its devoted staff, which was pushed back from 2021 due to COVID.
The facility off Huntley Road specialises in accommodation for individuals struggling with mental illnesses, and is almost at capacity with 54 residents and multiple pending referrals.
"Most of us go up through school we learn how to develop good, strong formative relationships. But not everybody has had that path. So it's being able to sort of recognise that human beings can grow at any age," Mr Brooker said.
"Some of the behaviours that you see can be quite challenging because people, when they come in, take a little while to settle down.
"Their behaviour has enabled them to survive on the streets ... but when you're in a communal setting it's a bit more of an adjustment.
"We find after time people really settle down and our staff get to know them. Trust develops, and the sense of safety and security develops where they can see we're on their side. We're not against them."
In May the median weekly rent for houses in Orange climbed to about $520, according to CoreLogic - up 6.6 per cent since this time last year. The median unit price is $400, up about 2.6 per cent.
About 208 people were homeless in Orange at the last census, in 2021. While no data has been published since, all support workers contacted by the CWD believe this number has increased significantly since.
Mr Brooker said the most effective way to support the cause is to donate time.
"We really need volunteers," he said.
"People coming in and taking people out and getting to develop that relationship would be really helpful ... and would just make a huge difference in [resident's] lives as well."
