Letters | Last government had over a decade and delivered ... 'absolutely nothing'

With the recent announcement by the Federal Labour Government that the planned $2 billion-plus Great Western Highway upgrade has been shelved, it is yet again further confirmation that both Federal and State Labour governments care very little about those of us living, working and travelling to and from those vast areas of regional NSW located west of the Blue Mountains.
This follows on from the NSW Labor Government's decision made some months ago not to proceed with the proposed raising of the Wyangala Dam wall.
Both projects would have delivered substantial benefits to our state.
As you would expect these two major announcements attracted strong criticism from local federal and state National Party and Independent politicians.
However, it should be remembered that NSW had a state coalition government from 2011 to 2023 and a federal coalition government from 2013 to 2022.
Both had ample time to plan for and deliver the basic infrastructure so desperately needed by those of us living in the regions. They failed to do so.
In October 2019, nearing the end of a shocking drought, the Prime Minister and NSW Premier together promised to fast track the raising of the Wyangala Dam wall. Absolutely nothing happened.
Just more hollow promises.
With governments actively encouraging population movement to the regions, it is to be expected that basic infrastructure will be improved to cater for that growth.
There is very little evidence of that happening at the moment.
We have sub-standard roads, we have inadequate water resources and we have shocking mobile phone and internet connectivity across the state.
I won't even go into the housing shortage, the lack of basic medical services which is so apparent in hundreds of smaller towns across the state or the massive increase in both gas and electricity prices.
Where are the politicians like WA Premier Sir James Forrest who in 1896, despite a lot of opposition, proceeded to build a 530km water pipeline from Perth to the Eastern Kalgoorlie Goldfields.
Without that pipeline the goldfields would not exist.
The pipeline was completed in 1903 which was an amazing feat and is still in operation today.
Regional NSW is in desperate need of major upgrades to our basic infrastructure.
However it appears that today's politicians are incapable of delivering those necessary upgrades to us.
Most of us struggle to find words to describe the Israel-Palestine war, especially the scenes of carnage and destruction that we see on television news.
Humankind has reached a new low when we see what both sides inflict on each other.
The recent attacks on hospitals and schools were made even more horrendous, when we learnt that they were occupied by civilians seeking refuge, medical treatment and safety.
Let's hope that a peaceful resolution to this war can soon be found.
When our three kids all love, respect and enjoy learning a language with a teacher, and all say he is kind and fun, you know they are extraordinary! What an inspirational human! Thank you and best wishes, Mr Clarke.
Some of my fondest high school memories were in Mr Clarke's history and geography classes! This comment section is testimony to all of the lives he touched. His passion and love of teaching will always be remembered (as will his Mars Bar quizzes). Thanks Mr Clarke
An incredible teacher and role model for his students! Mr Clarke always remembers you by name, no matter how long ago you attended school. Always up for a chat and genuinely cared about you. Enjoy retirement Sensei! Well deserved.
Congratulations, Mr Clarke. What an incredible career! How lucky were we to experience your classroom and pedagogy all those years ago. Happy retirement!
