CCTV footage of missing woman revealed months after Central West search

New CCTV footage has been released of a missing woman moments before she vanished while driving towards the Central West.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
On Wednesday NSW Police announced $500,000 for information into the disappearance of Jessica Zrinski - almost one year ago to the day.
The 30-year-old was seen on CCTV getting into a blue Holden Commodore station wagon on Mimosa Road at Greenfield Park in Sydney on November 27, 2022.
Newly released footage reveals she was driven by a man at least as far as Mount Victoria, before appearing to continue west along the Great Western Highway. Previous reports confirmed police have searched near Oberon for her remains.
"Living life without my baby girl Jess has been the most difficult pain I've ever had to endure," the missing woman's mother Michelle Barton said in a statement.
"I've loved her for her whole life, and I'll miss her for the rest of mine.
"All I can hope is there is someone out there who can help us find Jess so we - her family and friends - can lay her to rest and say our goodbyes."
In May the Central Western Daily exclusively reported a knife had been found during an extensive search in dense bushland in the Hampton State Forrest near Oberon, about 80km south-east of Orange. It was sent for forensic testing but the relevance remains unclear.
Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said he hopes the new reward will help find answers in the mysterious case.
"We believe there are still people out there who have vital information about Jessica's movements on the day she was last seen, and possibly, her whereabouts; information that could help solve this case," Detective Doherty said.
"We want to speak to those people to enable detectives to provide some much-needed answers for Jessica's loved ones."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.