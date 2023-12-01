Central Western Daily
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Community
Our People

Kim Kelly gets her time as the 'bride' after winning inaugural award

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
December 1 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kim Kelly has confessed that when it comes to her writing, she is "always the bridesmaid, and never the bride", but all this has changed after now being named an award winner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.