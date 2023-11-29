Millions of dollars in development approved for Blayney region

More than $30 million worth of development in Blayney has been approved this year, draft figures reveal.
Residents of the local government area forked out $12.2 million in rates during 2023, while a further $16.9 million was brought in through grants.
In return, about 9587 tonnes of waste was collected, almost 400 kilometres of roads were maintained, 1550,000 litres of sewerage was processed and 11,735 books were loaned through the library.
The 200 page draft Blayney Shire Council Annual Report for 2023 is included as an attachment for last week's council meeting, and outlines all major local government projects.
"[We] will be engaged, proactive, and acknowledged for undertaking major project and delivering valuable services, collaborating at a regional, state, and national level," the document says.
Also raised at the November 21 meeting were plans to endorse the push for a NSW Parliamentary Inquiry into regional crime rates.
The calls follow comments from Country Mayors Association Chairman Jamie Chaffey, who said residents in small towns are increasingly likely to be sexually assaulted, have their cars stolen, or homes broken into.
"One-third of NSW's population live outside metropolitan areas, but we are still second-class citizens when it comes to the safety of our communities," Cr Chaffey said in October.
Updates on several major infrastructure projects were also provided.
All construction on the Belubula Way Bridge repair is now complete, with removal of the bypass on track to take place in early December. A contract has been finalised for repairs at the Four Mile Creek Road Bridge, and a timeline is expected to be announced soon.
Garland Road, Neville Road, Tallwood Road intersection, Barry Road, Unwin Street and Stabback Street are set to begin or underway.
