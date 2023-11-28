A month's worth of rain in 24 hours: Region smashed by storms overnight

Parts of the Central West have been smashed by rain overnight with some locations recording almost 100 millimetres in the last 24 hours.
Orange has had 32mm, according to Weatherzone.com, but southern parts of the region were hit by far more meaningful falls.
Forbes was drenched by 93mm overnight, while Cowra (55mm), West Wyalong (54mm), Parkes (52mm) and Young (46mm) were all saturated.
Mudgee, too, a couple of days out from one of the biggest days of that town's calendar, the Mudgee Cup, copped 32mm.
Bathurst was hit by 17mm and Lithgow a touch less at 16mm. While further north, Dubbo recorded 9mm.
The region was issued several warnings by the Bureau of Meteorology on Tuesday with large storm cells on the radar.
Orange is rated a 90 per cent chance of rain on Wednesday. The forecast is for anywhere between 10mm and 20mm.
There's some rain on the radar for the rest of the week, and again on the weekend, before we begin to see more summery-like conditions come next Tuesday, when there's a top of 25 degrees forecast for Orange.
Rain over the last seven days has bumped November's rainfall total up near 100mm, making it the city's wettest month since April.
