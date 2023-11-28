Central Western Daily
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
A month's worth of rain in 24 hours: Region smashed by storms overnight

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
November 29 2023
Parts of the Central West have been smashed by rain overnight with some locations recording almost 100 millimetres in the last 24 hours.

