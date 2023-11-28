'I'd like to see the competition go longer': Debate around women's game set to continue

How women's rugby league fits into the region's sporting landscape is up for discussion again.
NSW Rugby League officials and their Western Women's Rugby League counterparts are expected to meet after a hugely successful 2023 season.
More than 700 players took part in the booming competition but, as has been the case for a number of years, questions were again raised about the length and timing of the season.
The 2023 consisted of seven rounds and two weeks of finals and it ran from the weekend of September 23 through to the five deciders on Saturday, November 25.
"Personally, I'd like to see the competition go longer," WWRL president Andrew Pull said.
"I think NSW Rugby League officials want to sit down with the WWRL and talk about where it all sits on the calendar but we haven't had that conversation just yet."
A number of high-profile figures within the women's game spoke about the issue of timing during the 2023 season.
Goannas star and Western representative Amy Fox was one pushing for a move to winter due to the heat players are forced to endure at this time of year.
Martin Power - a Group 10 Junior League life member and Orange Vipers president - urged caution and said a three-year plan to move the competition to winter by 2027 would be more feasible.
"You don't want to destroy what you've got," he said last month.
"If you rush it and you don't have the players, the thing will fall over."
A previous meeting between WWRL clubs and NSWRL was held in July and while a move to winter was discussed, nothing concrete came of it.
Clashing with other sports like league tag, rugby union, netball and Australian Rules and the possibility of losing players has long been a concern. As has the stretching of volunteers given many club officials in the WWRL also have roles with local clubs during winter.
The sheer amount of towns involved in the competition also needs to be taken into account, according to Pull, given clubs like Woodbridge, Castlereagh and Lachlan cover large areas.
Despite the challenges the competition currently faces, it continues to be one of the strongest in the state.
Seven clubs took part in the 2023 competition and all but one - the Castlereagh Cougars - played finals in at least one grade.
One of the highlights of this year was the introduction of Lachlan District as a new club.
Lachlan brought roughly 90 new players to the game and their debut season was highlighted by a premiership win for their under 18s side.
"It was a massive season," Canowindra-based Pull said.
"Lachlan brought a standard with them and they were capable in all ages and they had good coaches and a good committee to go with the six existing clubs we had."
A women's tackle competition in the western area started in 2018 and has gone from strength to strength in the time since.
"It's been a pretty good standard for awhile and for about the last three years that first grade comp has been absolutely terrific," Pull said.
"It's those lower grades that keep on improving because you've got the 12-year-olds who are now 15-year-olds and have three or four years of footy under their belt.
"It's strong all over the park. There's no weak link in any side, everyone knows their positions now and they're roles.
"You can't go to a game knowing what the result will be and that's good."
The Goannas won two titles on grand final day while the Panorama Platypi, Orange Vipers and Lachlan won one each.
