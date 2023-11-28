Central Western Daily
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

'I'd like to see the competition go longer': Debate around women's game set to continue

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
November 29 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

How women's rugby league fits into the region's sporting landscape is up for discussion again.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.