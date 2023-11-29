Vital commitment key to helping communities rise from the floods

The floods which struck the Central West in 2022 tragically resulted in the loss of life and has left an indelible mark on the many who survived them - and who are still trying to recover and rebuild.
Government funding and services are vitally important in assisting people and their communities on the path to recovery.
From day one of this disaster, I vigorously and relentlessly lobbied government for both financial and service assistance.
I have not stopped knocking on doors in parliament; my flood-impacted communities have needed more and ongoing assistance.
Premier Minns and his ministers' doors have been open to me, and they have welcomed me as I've visited their offices with a mission to secure further flood recovery funding.
Last week in parliament I delivered a speech, bringing to the attention of the house the flood-impacted communities which are still in the recovery and rebuilding phase.
I recognised Premier Minns, Minister Scully, and Minister Dib for their ongoing support of the continuing recovery, and their recent announcement of $50 million in flood recovery funding for the 2022 flood-ravaged communities here in the Central West.
This vital funding will, among other flood recovery needs, provide house raising and retrofits of homes, and also property buy-backs, allowing the incorporation of designs and materials that can withstand future flooding events.
The NSW Reconstruction Authority will work alongside local government and community leaders to prioritise where the funding is required.
The funding will also be directed to the repair and replacement of critical community assets and improving the resilience of public infrastructure, including bridges and roads.
At the conclusion of my speech in parliament, Minister Scully spoke in reply.
The Minister acknowledged there is more work to do, but said he is committed to helping me with our flood-impacted communities' recovery for as long as it takes.
The minister's words were greatly appreciated and provided much reassurance.
It was an honour to co-host the Central NSW Joint Organisation meeting in NSW Parliament last week with my colleague Roy Butler MP, and facilitate addresses from Premier Minns, Treasurer Mookhey and Ministers Sharpe, Jackson, and Aitchison.
This JO comprises the leadership from Bathurst, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan, Lithgow, Oberon, Orange, Parkes, Weddin and Upper Macquarie councils.
This is an important opportunity for these communities' leaders to raise local and broader collective issues directly with the leadership of state government.
Drought preparedness, housing, cost of living, workforce, mental health, and roads were among the many issues raised and discussed.
It was great to recently catch up with Greg Page, former yellow Wiggle, and founder of Heart of the Nation.
Most of you know of Greg's personal experience and survival following a cardiac arrest on stage at a performance.
Greg is still alive because of quick acting off-duty nurse's first aid and the timely access to an AED.
Survival from a cardiac arrest without AED use prior to ambulance arriving is just four per cent!
Rate of survival jumps to 30 per cent when an AED is used before arrival by ambulance.
Greg is keen to see more of these devices accessible in our communities, as am I.
I have just written to Orange City Council seeking their support in allowing the installation of a publicly accessible AED in Orange's CBD. I will keep you updated on the progress of this.
