'It'll only get better': Thumbs up all round with new aqua park gear a hit

A soggy weekend has done little to dampen the spirits of the crew at the region's new and improved Aqua Park, who said the fun has only just begun.
The opening weekend of the inflatable water park at Chifley Dam saw over 100 people wriggle on their swimmers and get out for an adventurous weekend.
While Saturday was overwhelmed with rain, thunder and lighting, Sunday's forecast proved more friendly.
"Sunday was a lot lot better, everyone was happy with the park and the new obstacles which is great," co-owner Mick Hickey said.
"We will only build from here, it will only get better."
Mr Hickey and co-owner Tracey pumped $60,000 into the park for new equipment, which features an iceberg you climb, a see-saw and a Ninja Warrior-inspired obstacle.
There is also now an area for the youngsters.
"A lot of people have come to check it out and we've been given lots of thumbs up," Mr Hickey said.
"We're taking pieces out, putting new pieces in and just making it more challenging. It's completely different.
"We're very happy with how the park has gone in this year."
Mr Hickey has a busy few days ahead with schools making the most of the set up, which will only set the tone for the remainder of the year.
The aqua park will be open every weekend until December 16, when the park will open to the general public seven days a week for the summer school holidays.
For more information about the facility, visit the Bathurst Aqua Park website.
